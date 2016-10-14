Buhari replies wife, says Aisha ‘belongs to my kitchen’

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is currently on a state visit to Germany, has replied his wife, who, in an interview granted BBC, said his government had been hijacked by a cabal.

Buhari, in the Germany, responded to reporters’ questions on his wife’s statement.

He said: “I don’t know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room.

According to the Associated Press, Buhari said: “So I claim superior knowledge over her and the rest of the opposition because in the end I have succeeded.

“It’s not easy to satisfy the whole Nigerian opposition parties or to participate in the government.”

Mrs. Buhari had said she might not back her husband’s re-election in 2019 unless he shakes up his cabinet.

In an interview with the BBC, Aisha Buhari had said the president “does not know” most of the top officials he appointed to office.

She also said she had not indicated whether or not he will seek re-election, and according to his wife, he has not told his family too.