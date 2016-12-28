Buhari mourns ex-NISER boss, Prof Onitiri

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of renowned professor of economics and elder statesman, Herbert Onitiri, describing it as “a national loss.”

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina in Abuja on Wednesday said Buhari offered deep condolences to Prof. Onitiri’s family as well as the academia on the passing of the former executive Director of the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), Ibadan.

It said as a consummate and erudite scholar, President Buhari believed that Prof. Onitiri would be fondly remembered not only for his dedicated services to his nation, but also to regional and international organizations including ECOWAS, the Commonwealth and the United Nations.

The President affirmed that with his seminal research works and contributions to global discourse on strategies for equitable trade and economic relations among developed and developing countries, Prof. Onitiri has left a worthy and commendable legacy for the academia, development experts, civil societies and governments to build upon.

The statement expressed the President’s trusts that the prolific academic, renowned for preparing the economic blueprint for the transition of Zimbabwe from an Apartheid regime to an independent black nation, will be honoured for his life-long efforts to advance Nigeria’s economic growth through his timely, patriotic works and counsel to past governments.

The President prayed that God Almighty will grant Prof. Onitiri eternal rest and comfort the deceased’s family, friends and admirers.