Buhari hails military for capturing Sambisa •Urges more effort to rescue Chibok girls

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has praised the Nigerian Armed Forces for successfully capturing the dreaded Sambisa Forest, the last remaining stronghold of the terrorist group, Boko Haram.

In a message to the military which was made available to the media in Abuja on Saturday, he said he learnt that Sambisa fell at about 1.35pm on Friday, leaving terrorists no place to hide

While urging the military to sustain the tempo, he implored members of the public to provide information on the whereabouts of fleeing insurgents.

The president also urged intensified effort to locate and rescue the remaining Chibok school girls still in Boko Haram’s captivity.

The message which was personally signed by the president read: “I am delighted at, and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.

“I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at “Camp Zero”, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest.

“I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Thursday, December 22, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide. I urge you to maintain the tempo by pursuing them and bringing them to justice.

“I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace.

“Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them.

“I also want to congratulate and commend the able leadership of the Nigerian Army in particular and indeed, that of the Armed Forces in general, for making this possible. This, no doubt, will go a long way in improving the security situation not only in the North East, but the country in general. But we must not let our guards down.

“Once more, congratulations to our troops and all who, in one way or the other, contributed to this most commendable and momentous effort. May the Almighty continue to be with you.

“I wish you a Merry Christmas and a most rewarding and peaceful Year 2017 ahead.”