Buhari congratulates Yoruba Tennis Club at 90

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Yoruba Tennis Club as it celebrates its 90th anniversary.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja, on Thursday, the president joined the Lagos State government, all members of the club and teeming supporters in marking the unique milestone of the oldest club in Nigeria, which was established in 1926.

President Buhari commended the visionary leadership, innovative spirit and the brotherliness among members that has sustained the club since it was first conceptualised as an informal organisation of tennis lovers to a formal and cosmopolitan group with a strong global appeal.

As the club celebrates its 90th anniversary, the president urged members to use the platform and opportunity of regularly assembling people of various backgrounds to promote peace, unity and national cohesion.