Buhari congratulates Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary-General designate

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Antonio Guterres on his appointment by the United Nations General Assembly as the next UN Secretary General, beginning from January 1, 2017 .

Atatement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu on Friday said Buhari believes that Guterres’ wealth of experience as a former Prime Minister of Portugal, head of UN Refugee Agency for several years, diplomat and a politician of repute, eminently prepared and qualified him for the new position.

As a committed member of the United Nations, President Buhari avers that, Nigeria looks forward to working and supporting Guterres to address the world’s most pressing challenges – from defeating terrorism and violent extremism for a peaceful and prosperous future to reducing poverty and tackling the devastating effects of climate change; as well as confronting the root causes of migrants and refugee crisis.

Buhari strongly believes that for the UN to remain relevant in the 21st century, the new UN Secretary-General must redouble efforts and spearhead essential reforms of the world body to enable it effectively address current global challenges.

President Buhari also congratulated the outgoing UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon on his successful tenure and dedicated service to humanity.

He noted that the world indeed owes a debt of gratitude to the outgoing Secretary-General for spearheading the Sustainable Development Goals and achieving the historic Paris Agreement on Climate Change, among other laudable achievements.

He also acknowledged the roles played by the UN and its agencies in strengthening democracy, good governance and stability in Nigeria, under the leadership of Ban Ki-Moon.

The President, while wishing the outgoing Secretary-General well in his future endeavours, extends his goodwill to the new Secretary-General.