Buhari congratulates Africa’s first female TV presenter, Anike Williams at 80

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, sent congratulatory message to a renowned newscaster, presenter and the first African female to appear on television, Anike Agbaje-Williams, on her 80th birthday.

A statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday.

According to the statement, President Buhari joins the Williams’ family, friends and the vibrant media profession, in celebrating the broadcaster, who had a sonorous voice that ruled the industry for more than 30 years.

Buhari said that Williams, one of the pioneer African television broadcasters, better known as ‘‘Africa’s First Lady of the Tube’’, started out early with the first television station in Africa in 1959, Western Nigeria Television (WNTV).

He noted that the veteran journalist worked hard to inform, educate and entertain her listeners.

“She also worked hard to sustain the legacy of Chief Obafemi Awolowo, who established the WNTV, as a ‘surrogate teacher’.’’

The President commended the quintessential courage and persistent spirit of Williams.

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant Williams longer life, good health and more strength in her new found love for singing in the choir after her retirement.