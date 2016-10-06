Buhari commends Nigerian born ICAO President

President Muhammadu Buhari has appreciated the Nigerian-born President of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Dr Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu on his hard work and being a good ambassador of Nigeria.

The message of the president was conveyed by the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika when he led Nigeria delegates to Dr. Aliu’s office in Montreal, Canada.

Speaking on behalf of the president, Sirika declared: “The President recognized your hard work in championing aviation safety and security around the world. Your programs and objectives that are set out for ICAO is unprecedented, which makes us proud of you. This is also been shown in your reelection. You are a worthy ambassador of the country. We are proud that you can put Nigeria on the world map of aviation. The President has asked me to convey his best wishes to you”.

Responding to Buhari’s message, Aliu expressed his appreciation for the support being given to him and ICAO by President Buhari saying: “Let me take this opportunity to express my profound appreciation on your visit and to transmit through you Honourable Minister to His Excellency r. President for all the support that is being given to ICAO and to me personally.”

Expressing his desire to see Nigeria elected into the ICAO council due to the country’s contribution to aviation globally, Aliu said, “I personally cannot imagine an ICAO Council without the participation of Nigeria because of the role Nigeria is playing in advancing the course of International civil aviation in the Africa region and within ICAO to support other developing countries in the spirit of the “No Country Left Behind” initiative.

“Since my visit to Abuja, a number of initiatives and activities were discussed. And I have taken note of all the efforts you are putting in place to advance these issues to raise the level of aviation development in Nigeria in the region. In particular in the area of capacity building I have read many times your reference with the need of Nigeria to have an aviation university. You have also been talking about the need to enhance the level of training in Zaria. From the information reaching me, it seems as far as Zaria, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology becoming a regional training center of excellence we are on course on that. We will soon have very good news in respect to that with the process of assessment.”