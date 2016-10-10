_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/obasanjo-declines-comments-arrested-supreme-court-judges/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/obasanjo-declines-comments-arrested-supreme-court-judges/buhari-obasanjo2/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Buhari in closed door meeting with OBJ at Presidential Villa

October 10, 2016 Clement Idoko - Abuja Top News

PRESIDENT Mohammadu Buhari, on Monday, held a secret meeting with a former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja. 
 
The meeting which lasted for about an hour was also held behind closed doors in the President’s office.
Obasanjo declined comment on his mission to the Villa when the State House correspondents accosted him on his way out of the meeting with the President.
The ex-President who wore a flowing blue gown (agbada) simply kept sealed lips when he was prodded to speak on his mission to Villa and the recent arrest of some judges by the operatives of the Department of State Security Service (DSS). 

 

