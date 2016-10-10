Buhari in closed door meeting with OBJ at Presidential Villa

PRESIDENT Mohammadu Buhari, on Monday, held a secret meeting with a former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting which lasted for about an hour was also held behind closed doors in the President’s office.

Obasanjo declined comment on his mission to the Villa when the State House correspondents accosted him on his way out of the meeting with the President.