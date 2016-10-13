Buhari, Christian legislators to pray for Nigeria

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/enugu-onitsha-road-regional-headache/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/nj-gov-chris-christie-hit-criminal-summons-bridge-closure/christie/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
October 13, 2016 Top News

LAWMAKERS under the aegis of Christian Legislators Fellowship have restated the need for leaders in the country to uphold righteousness as a virtue in the discharge of their duties.

President of the Group, Sen Barnabas Gemade, stated this in an interaction with newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

He said that plans had been concluded by the group to organise the 2016 National Prayer Breakfast with “Tree and Its fruit: Is Yours a Blessing or a Curse to Nigeria’’ as theme.

The event is scheduled for October 27 at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to Gemade, the national prayer breakfast is a non-denominational gathering for market place Christians to honour and praise God.

He pointed out that the motivation behind the 7th prayer session was to inspire righteousness and godliness in leadership.

“We intend to offer prayers to God to perfect all that concerns us as a nation and usher us into a new beginning in this season.

“It will be a cherished opportunity that reminds us that no matter how much responsibility we have or how fancy our titles or how much power we think we hold, we are imperfect vessels.

“In a chaotic world with various challenges, crisis situations, hard struggles and sufferings, we need God,’’ he said.

Gemade said that President Muhammed Buhari would lead the executive council members, while the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, would lead the National Assembly to the prayer session.

He said that other categories of people expected to attend included the diplomats, leaders in political, religious and economic sphere.

He called on patriotic Nigerians to join in the prayers to God to direct the affairs of the country.

 

