Buhari appoints Adesoye NPA chairman

August 26, 2016 / : Clement Idoko - Abuja

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the composition of the Governing Boards of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

While the 11-member Governing Board of NPA has Mr Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye as the Chairman, the President also appointed Major General Jonathan India Garba as the Board Chairman NIMASA.

The composition of the Governing Boards of the two agencies under the Federal Ministry of Transportation was conveyed late Friday in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Engineer Babachir Lawal.

Other members of NPA Governing Board as contained in the statement are: Mr Supo Shasore, Suleiman Ibrahim Halilu, Constance Harry Mashal, Umar Shu’aibu, Charles Efe Emukowhate Sylvester? and  Hadiza Bala Usman.

Others include, Mohammed Bello Koko, Dr. Sekonte Davis, Professor Idris Abubakar and Mrs. I. J. Uche-Okoro.

The statement also listed the following as members of the Governing Board of NIMASA, Mr Asekomhe Oaakhia Kenneth, Mohammed Gidado Muazu, Hon. Barrister Ebele Obi,  S. U. Galadanchi and Ms Nene Betty Dike.

Other members are:  Dakuku Peterside, Rear Admiral Adeniyi Osinowo, Bashir Yusuf Jamoh,  Joseph Oluwarotimi Fashakin, and Gambo Ahmed.

