Buhari advised not to attend South East Summit – Presidency

Following criticisms trailing the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari at the South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu this week, the Presidency has offered an explanation, saying that the president was advised not to attend the meeting in view of its closeness to Christmas.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday, Buhari did not snub the summit as had been suggested.

The statement said the president had been told that a presidential movement so close to Christmas could be disruptive to people around the area.

It said Buhari had therefore requested for a change of date for the event but did not necessarily press for a new date.

The statement read: “Contrary to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari snubbed the recent South-East Economic and Security Summit in Enugu, below is the accurate account:

“The President was presented with a request to attend the Economic and Security Summit by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.

“The President happily accepted. The visit to Enugu was scheduled for Thursday 22nd as can be found on the weekly programme. After this was done, some other stakeholders from the South-East came and advised him to not go in view of the closeness of the date to Christmas; that given the sensitivity of the period to the people, a presidential visit may come with overexertion and possibly, be disruptive of Christmas.

“In view of this, President Buhari requested that the event be pushed forward to January, 2017. Given his nature, he did not insist. He said if the change of date is not possible, then the event can go on without him. That is what the organizers chose to do.

“The President did not, and he absolutely has no reason to snub anyone one.”