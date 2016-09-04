BSN plans marathon Bible reading

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) has concluded plans to hold the 2016 Marathon Bible Reading, the General Secretary of the organising committee, Mr Dare Ajiboye, said.

Ajiboye made this known in a statement made available on Friday in Lagos State that the programme, billed to hold in Lagos from Monday to Friday, would hold at 50 different centres simultaneously.

He stated that the event would give participants the opportunity to read the Bible in their native tongues.

He noted that “the programme will be declared open on Monday, September 5 at Shepherd’s Flock International Church.

“It is scheduled for Lagos from September 5 to September 9 at 50 different centres simultaneously from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. daily.

“The unique feature of this programme is that it gives the participants opportunity to read the Bible aloud in their own native languages.

“Bibles in different languages such as English, Isoko, Igala, Igede, Ebira, Yoruba, Efik, Igbo, Hausa, Nupe, Khana, Urhobo, Fulfude, Jju, Bokyi, Edo, Arabic, Tiv, Itsekiri, Kanuri, among others, will be on display for the participants to choose from,” he said.

Ajiboye urged Christians to take advantage of the programme as it promised to be spiritually rewarding.

“Participants, irrespective of denomination, age or sex, will have a three-fold joy by participating.

“There is joy in reading the Bible in their languages, helping someone else hear the word of God in a new way and joining others in continuous reading of the Bible,” he said.