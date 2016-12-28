Bring petition on successful candidates- Kwara police command tells public

THE Kwara state police command has called on members of the public who have any reservation or complaints against any of the 221 candidates shortlisted in the state for police job to come forward with such.

Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune in Ilorin on Wednesday, the command’s public relations officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, said the measure was aimed at preventing bad elements from gaining entry into the force and in line with anti corruption stance of the present government.

The police boss, who said such complaints and reservation should be written to the Inspector General of police through the state commissioner of police, within three weeks, added that all hands should be on deck at sanitizing the system.

He also said that the Kwara state candidates, among over 10,000 successful candidates in the country, included 17 ASP cadres, 17 inspector cadres, 10 recruit constables on general duties each from the 16 local government areas of the state and 21 on special duties cadre.

He said that training for the successful candidates would commence on Saturday, December 31 in Jos, Lagos and police training school, Ilorin for different categories of the shortlisted candidates.

Okasanmi said that the candidates should come for their training with white canvas, socks, shorts, T-shirts, pillow cases, iron buckets, cutlass and hoes, exercise books and pen.

The PPRO also said that list of the successful candidates would be sent to each of the 16 local government areas.

He said that the candidates should go to the training centres with their original certificates for verification exercise on their academic qualification claims

Meanwhile, the Kwara state police command has commended residents of the state for their peaceful conduct during last Xmas festivities.

Okasanmi, who said the state recorded no crime during the festival just as it happened during last eid el Kabir Ileya celebration, added that the feat was insurmountable without preparation by the officers and men of the command and the assistance supplied by the state government and other security agencies, stressing that efforts were on to ensure a peaceful new year celebrations.

Residents of Ita amo, temidire, alapa, ASA, sabo Oke, and outskirt of the metropolis Charged police authorities to give new recruits training that would discourage them from taking bribes or harassing members of the public that they are supposed to protect.