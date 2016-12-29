Bring corrupt persons to justice

A lot has been said about fighting corruption in the country. Unfortunately, none of the accused has been brought to book. If the president and the Ministry of Justice expedite action and secure the conviction of at least one corrupt person, there will be fewer corrupt people in the country.

I use this medium to call on the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General, Mr Abubakar Malami, to uphold the rule of law by applying transparent and impartial justice in the country.

Olorungbemi Isaiah: 09095110972