How bride races out of wedding reception, says she’s no more interested

Joy of a wedding turned sour on Saturday (October 29) in Delta, when a bride was said to have dashed out of the reception venue, yelling at the top of her voice that she was no longer interested in the marriage.

It was gathered that the incredible drama played out around 1:00p.m at the popular Orhunwhorhun road in Udu, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The lady was said to have raced about a quarter kilometers while guarding her wedding gown with her hands before the groom and chief bride’s maid caught up with her.

Pictures pieced from online platforms depict a wild-looking lady in white wedding gown racing, squatting and being placated by her chief brides maid and groom in black suit with little or no success.

The groom was said to have given the bride a hot chase when it became clearer that something had gone amiss as the bride was bolting away.

Tribuneonline gathered that the ensuing abominable commotion drew the attention of a large crowd who expressed shock at the strange development.

Members of the families of the couple were said to have made frantic effort to resolve the matter on the road, practically begging the bride to halt the show of shame.

The wedding reception, it was gathered, eventually ended midway as the bride yelled that she was no longer convinced to continue with the marriage which was just a few hours old.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, who spoke to Tribuneonline on Sunday, said he suspected the bride discovered something funny about the groom at the reception.

“You know when you put up a picture that you’re not…

“I guess the lady realised something secretive about the man., such as maybe the man lied that he worked in Chevron when he’s actually an “agbero” and after discovering, the lady decided to call it quits before its too late,” the witness, who ruled out possible African spell, noted.

According to the witness, who’s a journalist with an online medium, the bride was shouting: “I don’t want to marry again o, ” and the groom who was giving her a hot chase was begging: “please now, please now, please now…”

Passersby along the popular Udu road were said to have been taken aback at the unusual drama playing out even as they also joined in appealing for calm.

Tribuneonlibe gathered that one of the vehicles used by one of the couple was brought and the couple was prevailed upon to enter the vehicle and eventually zoomed off to an unknown destination.

Efforts made to retrieve the wedding programme which would have revealed their names and the church where the solemnisation held were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.