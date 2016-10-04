Breaking: Warri in turmoil over court judgement

Warri is currently in turmoil over an alleged court judgement said to have been delivered on Tuesday in favor of Agbassa community over ownership of Ogbe-Ijaw and Main markets.

Youths from the Ijaw angle were said to be angry over the verdict.

Youths from both sides have launched attacks against themselves, currently pursuing themselves with all manner of weapons of warfare.

From Ginuwa to Main Market, shops were hurriedly shut while people scamper for safety.

Gunshots could be heard from Okere junction as it was gathered a combined team of security agents have engaged the youths to avert a breakdown of law and order.