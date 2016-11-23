BREAKING | Ondo poll: Absence of judge stalls hearing in suit challenging Akeredolu’s candidature

The absence of Justice Nnamdi Dimgba has stalled hearing in a suit challenging the candidature of Rotimi Akeredolu, as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Nov. 26 Ondo State Governorship Election.

Dr Olusegun Abraham, a stalwart of the APC in Ondo, filed the suit at the Federal High Court Abuja, on the ground that the process that produced Akeredolu was illegal.

Abraham alleged that the process that produce the defendant as the governorship candidate was not in conformity with the law.

He also joined the APC National Chairman, Mr John Oyegun and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

The suit is also seeking an interim order to restrain the APC from parading Akeredolu as its governorship candidate, and restrain Akeredolu from parading himself as such pending the determination of the motion.

At the resumed sitting on Wednesday, officials of the court informed parties to the suit that the Judge was ill and unable to attend the day’s sitting.

Consequently, lawyers representing both parties picked Dec. 6, as the next adjourned date for hearing of the case.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Justice Dimgba at the last sitting on Nov. 10 had adjourned hearing of other motions in the suit till Nov. 23.