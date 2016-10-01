BREAKING: Kidnapped CBN Governor Emefiele’s wife regains freedom

Mrs Margaret Emefiele, wife of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, has regained freedom from her abductors.

Report says the CBN governor’s wife regained her freedom with three other women who were kidnapped on Thursday along Benin-Agbor Road.

It was gathered that they were released at the wee hours of Saturday.

Mrs Emefiele was said to be on her way to Agbor from the Benin airport when she was abducted by the hoodlums.

An online media had earlier reported that the kidnappers had requested a ransom of N1.5 billion for her release.