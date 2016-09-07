BREAKING: Jonathan in maiden Council of State meeting with Buhari

IMMEDIATE past President, Goodluck Jonathan, is in the Presidential Villa, Abuja to attend Wednesday’s meeting of the Council of State being presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is the first time he is taking part in the meeting of former leaders and state governors since leaving power in May 2105.

He is joined by former Chairman of defunct Interim National Government (ING), Chief Ernest Shonekan and former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.