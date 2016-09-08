logo

BREAKING: INEC unlikely to postpone Edo gov election

September 08, 2016 / : Seyi Gesinde

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may not postpone the Saturday governorship election in Edo State, as earlier advised by security agencies.

This INEC’s stand on going ahead with the election as scheduled, was confirmed by an inside source to the Nigerian Tribune.

Details later

