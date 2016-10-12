_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/abuja-host-2016-glo-caf-awards/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=31921","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
BREAKING: Freed Lagos school hostages hospitalised

October 12, 2016 Olalekan Olabulo - Lagos Top News

The recently released hostages of the  Igbonla Epe, Lagos State Junior and Senior Model College, have been taken to the General Hospital, Epe for treatment.

 

Journalists and some of the relatives were prevented from  speaking with any of the released hostages.

 

It was gathered that the hostages were all rushed to the hospital, immediately after their release on Tuesday night .

 

One of the fathers of the abducted student, Adebisi Oluwafemi, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, said that he had to temporarily  relocated to Epe, while his son was in the custody of the abductors .

 

He also stated that he had also had the belief that his son would be released by the abductors.

 

Meanwhile a meeting between the relatives of the recently releases hostages, the school management and the police is billed to take place later today.

