BREAKING: former Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres dies

Israeli former Prime Minister and president, Shimon Peres, is dead.

He died aged 93, reports said.

According to reports, Peres suffered a stroke two weeks ago and his condition improved before a sudden deterioration on Tuesday.

Peres, who was one of the last of a generation of Israeli politicians present at the new nation’s birth in 1948, served twice as the country’s prime minister and once as president.

He won the Nobel Peace prize in 1994 for his role negotiating peace accords with the Palestinians a year earlier.

An architect of Israel’s secret nuclear programme, Peres shared his Nobel Prize with Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was later assassinated, and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat.

He maintained an active public schedule into old age, mostly through his non-governmental Peres Centre for Peace, which promotes closer ties between Israel and the Palestinians.