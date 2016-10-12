BREAKING: Female suicide bomber kills 5 in Maiduguri

The Police in Borno on Wednesday, confirmed the killing of five persons after a suspected female suicide bomber detonated her explosives near Muna garage, in Maiduguri.

Mr Victor Isuku, the spokesman of the state Police Command, confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Please be informed that at about 0830 today (Wednesday), there was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion on board a Golf 1 motor vehicle with reg. No JERE 349 XA, body S/No RTEAN 7179 taxi colour.

“The car was carrying five people – four females and a male driver,” Isuku said.

He said that the explosion occurred around Muna garrage along maiduguri /Gamboru Ngala road.

“The explosion occurred when the taxi was attempting to join the convoy of other vehicles heading to Gamboru town.

“All the four female passengers and the male driver died in the explosion,” Isuku said.

He said that the bomber was suspected to have been picked by the driver on the road

“The suicide bomber who is reasonably believed to be one of the female casualties, was picked along the road,” Isuku said.

He ,however, said that the explosion did not affect the other vehicles on the queues as everybody rushed out after the explosion. NAN