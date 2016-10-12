_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/news-analysis-diversifying-economy-via-jatrophas-cultivation/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/breaking-female-suicide-bomber-kills-5-maiduguri/maiduguri-suicide-bomb/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

BREAKING: Female suicide bomber kills 5 in Maiduguri

October 12, 2016 Top News

The Police in Borno on Wednesday, confirmed the killing of five persons after a suspected female suicide bomber detonated her explosives near Muna garage, in Maiduguri.

Mr Victor Isuku, the spokesman of the state Police Command, confirmed the incident in a statement.

“Please be informed that at about 0830 today (Wednesday), there was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion on board a Golf 1 motor vehicle with reg. No JERE 349 XA, body S/No RTEAN 7179 taxi colour.

“The car was carrying five people – four females and a male driver,” Isuku said.

He said that the explosion occurred around Muna garrage along maiduguri /Gamboru Ngala road.

“The explosion occurred when the taxi was attempting to join the convoy of other vehicles heading to Gamboru town.

“All the four female passengers and the male driver died in the explosion,” Isuku said.

He said that the bomber was suspected to have been picked by the driver on the road

“The suicide bomber who is reasonably believed to be one of the female casualties, was picked along the road,” Isuku said.

He ,however, said that the explosion did not affect the other vehicles on the queues as everybody rushed out after the explosion. NAN

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online