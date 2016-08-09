_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/08/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/kwakwanso-youre-unfit-preach-rule-law-kashamu-tells-fayose/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/kwakwanso-youre-unfit-preach-rule-law-kashamu-tells-fayose/kashamu-kwakwanso-fayose/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/12577/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner","Wpcf7_contact_form":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?post_type=wpcf7_contact_form&p=613"}}_ap_ufee

BREAKING: C-U-L-T-I-S-M: Police swoop on Eiye cult members in Warri, make mass arrest

August 09, 2016 / : Online Editor

The Delta State Command of Nigeria Police Force, have made mass arrest of student cult group members in Warri, Delta State.

The cultists said to be members of Eiye Confraternity planning to mark the anniversary of the death of their members on August 8, in the 8/8 Celebration, with threats to also avenge with mass killing, were arrested before the celebration began.

They are currently in police custody.

Details later…

 

 

