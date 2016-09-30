_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/09/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/tens-thousands-dying-hunger-boko-haram-region-un/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=28239","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

BREAKING: Anxiety in Delta over alleged kidnap of CBN Governor Emefiele’s wife

September 30, 2016 / : Ebenezer Adurokiya - Warri

Anxiety, on Friday, engulfed the oil-rich city of Delta State over the alleged kidnap of wife of the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mrs Margaret Emefiele.

An online medium had reported that a group of hoodlums, who were armed to the teeth kidnapped the governor’s heartthrob along the Benin-Agbor road, on Thursday.

The medium also gleaned that the kidnappers had established contact with husband of the victim.

The hoodlums were also alleged to have asked for an unspecified huge amount of money as ransom.

A source in Agbor, however, told Nigerian Tribune, on Friday, that the victim was kidnapped on Thursday near Edo State, while on a journey from Agbor area.

Another source disclosed that Mrs Emefiele was kidnapped while on her way to Agbor from the Benin airport shortly after returning from abroad.

But when contacted on phone, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Delta Police Command, Celestina Kalu, a Superintendent of Police, denied the report.

She simply said: “It is not true. How can they kidnap his wife? It’s not true. “

