BREAKING: 8 Turkish School students, staff regain freedom

The eight students and staff of Nigerian Turkish International College (NTIC) abducted on January 13, finally regained their freedom on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the abducted persons were dropped behind the school premises where they were kidnapped 11 days ago.

They were found around 7.49 p.m., it was learnt.

A reliable security source told the Nigerian Tribune that their release followed an operation carried out by the men of the Department of State Services (DSS) who were said to have deployed men and hi-tech equipment that put pressures on the abductors.

The development was coming on the heels of an assurance by the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Lagos and Ogun, Mr. Kayode Aderanti, that the release of the abductees would be secured within 24-hours.

The reliable source confirmed to the Nigerian Tribune that the freedom became possible following the reported payment of a huge ransom by a state government and the management of the school.

It was learnt the ransom was taken to the agreed spot by a Turkish national and a Nigerian who was one of the drivers in the school.

It was further gathered that the abductors, who were young boys, after collecting the ransom, collected the phones and wristwatches of the two men who brought the ransom.

There were no reports yet of the arrest of the culprits although a security source disclosed that men of the SSS who maintained very close contacts with the school and relations of the victims, had very credible intelligence of insider involvement in the criminal act.

“Our men will get them,” the security source declared on Tuesday.

The security operatives were said to have maintained round the clock surveillance around the school up till Tuesday evening when the victims were found.

Parents and relations of the victims were said to have besieged the school to take home their loved ones, who had been in captivity more over 11 days.

Nigerian Tribune also learnt that the victims were taken to a hospital on Oyetubo street , off Awolowo road, Ikeja, Lagos, for medical treatment under heavy security presence.