_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/fayose-release-chibok-girls-diversionary-nigerians-hungry/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/cynthia-osokogu-murder-alleged-killer-loses-right-file-final-written-address/cynthia-osokogu-2/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

Why we boycotted BBOG march — Chibok parents

October 13, 2016 Online Editor Top News

Parents of the missing Chibok girls have explained why they did not join the protest march that took place on Wednesday, in Abuja.

Yakubu Nkeki, the leader of the missing girls’ parents who lives in Chibok, told NAN in a telephone interview that parents of the abducted girls based in Chibok held a meeting last week during which they decided they would not attend.

“All we want is our missing daughters and we are willing to work with anybody who will help us find our daughters,” he said, explaining that they did not want to antagonise the government which is in the best position to help them find their missing daughters.

“We do not want to do anything that the government will not be happy about,” said the women leader of the group, Yana Galang.

“We are not after any organisation that is against any party or religion, and we are supporting the federal government to help us release our girls,” she added.

The parents described the unpleasant experience they had during their last protest march in Abuja, when angry comments made by some of the activists who accompanied them to see the president irritated President Muhammadu Buhari to the point where he spoke sharply and dropped his microphone.

“Our own is that we want our daughters,” said Zannah Lawan, the secretary of the parents association.

“Anyone who has the ability to help us to find our daughters is the person we will work with,” he said.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!
How I Discovered A Natural (Magical) Remedy That Saved Me From Sexual Embarrassment!
Amazing! Ex Corper Is Ready To Reveal How He Earns Over N400,000 Residual Income Monthly. CLICK HERE To Join His 100% FREE Training Now.

Related Articles

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online