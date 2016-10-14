How Boko Haram strengthened Nigeria, France ties —Envoy

_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/placing-money-inside-brassiere-can-cause-breast-cancer-expert-warns-women/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/pre-budgetary-spending-reps-query-ubec-i-met-n300m-imbalance-handing-note-ubec-boss/zakari-mohammed/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
October 14, 2016 Latest News

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal (right), with the French Ambassador to Nigeria, Denys Gauer, when the envoy visited the Sokoto Government House, on Thursday.

The emergence of Boko Haram terrorist group played an important role in strengthening of ties between Nigeria and France, the European nation’s ambassador in Abuja, Denys Gauer, has said.

Speaking in Sokoto, when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Gauer said relationship between the two countries had improved greatly in the last couple of years.

“We were good friends in the past, but the outbreak of the Boko Haram conflict has brought our two countries closer. We understood the need to present a united front, in order to enhance regional stability and improve global peace.

“It may interest you to note that Nigeria is our biggest trading partner in Africa. Your country is important in global politics and we are encouraging our companies to come here to invest.

“We have visible presence in the South of Nigeria and Abuja, but very minimal visibility in the North. So I’m here in Sokoto, a very historical city and state, to listen to you and explore how best we can work together for the progress of our peoples,” the envoy stated.

In his remarks, Tambuwal commended the efforts of the French government in bringing together Nigeria’s neighbours to establish the multinational joint task force, a move that ensured a coordinated onslaught against Boko Haram.

He urged the Ambassador to expand French investment to Sokoto, saying the state had abundant opportunity in agriculture and mining.

“We are willing and ready to work closely with your investors to develop our agricultural and mining sectors. We intend to make use of French technology in the preservation of onions. We also believe that we have enough tomato, wheat and sesame for French market.

“Sokoto is calm and peaceful, we have very accommodating populace and I want to assure you that should you decide to invest here, the return in your investment will be positive,” the governor added.

