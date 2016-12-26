Boko Haram: FG rallies support for troops

THE Federal Government has commended troops engaged in battle against Boko Haram for finally seizing the Sambisa Forest and reopening two strategic roads in Borno State.

In a statement issued in Lagos on Monday, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, appealed to Nigerians to continue to support the troops as they clear remnants of the terrorists.

He equally called for increased vigilance among citizens, as escapees of the terrorists seek to integrate themselves into communities.

The minister commended the military for the reopening of the Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak road and the Maiduguri-Mungono-Baga road, which link Nigeria with neighbouring countries, as well as the Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, for his unwavering support for the military.

The minister said it was in recognition and celebration of the great feat performed by the military that he decided to lead over 30 Nigerian and international journalists to join the Minister of Defence, retired Brig-Gen Mansur Dan Ali, the service chiefs and the Governor of Borno State, at the opening of the two strategic roads in Borno on Sunday.

He said, ”We urge Nigerians to keep our gallant and victorious troops in their prayers, and to also imbibe the mantra of ‘if you see something, say something’ as a way of ensuring that no escaped terrorist is able to wreak havoc in their communities.

“It is also important to know that now that they have been dispossessed of their fortress, the Boko Haram escapees will intensify their cowardly attacks on vulnerable targets if only to maintain an illusion of terror, but there should be no panic because the worst is over.

”Unfortunately, due to bad weather, our flight to Maiduguri from Abuja was cancelled after several hours of waiting at the airport in Abuja. However, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai, accompanied by the top brass of the military, re-opened the two arterial roads.

“This is very significant because the two major roads which were closed due to the activities of the terrorists in the area are of strategic importance to the economy of the Lake Chad Region.”