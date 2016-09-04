Boko Haram: DSS nabs IED specialist, 21 other notorious criminals

The Department of State Services (DSS) has nabbed the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) specialist of the dreaded Islamic sect, Boko Haram, along with one of his cohorts at point of regrouping of the members of the scattered group in Kano State.

The suspects according to a statement from the DSS signed by one Tony Opuiyo and made available to news men in Abuja on Sunday, are “Ibrahim Ustaz Abubakar and Idris Audu (aka AYA).”

In addition, the Service also announced the arrest of other 21 notorious criminals who specialised in high brow kidnapping of foreigners, women and children, robbery operations and impersonation of very important personalities in the society.

Also, Six of the suspected kidnappers were said to have received a sum of N163 million as ransom from their victims before they were arrested during different operations carried out along with other security agencies.

The statement reads: “In response to the regrouping of Boko Haram elements in Kano State, the Service in concert with the military, carried out coordinated operations in the State which led to the apprehension of two high profile members of the sect, namely; Ibrahim Ustaz ABUBAKAR and Idris AUDU (aka AYA). AUDU is an IED specialist who was being groomed to penetrate security agencies in the country. AUDU had already perfected plans to seek for recruitment into the next recruitment scheme of the Nigeria Army, before his arrest

“On 22nd August, 2016, one Samuel ASUQUO, a kidnap kingpin was arrested by the Service at Nasarawa Bakoko village in Cross River State. ASUQUO was the mastermind of the kidnap of three Australian staff of Lafarge Cement Company, for which his gang received ransom of N150m.”

Similarly, “on 30th August, 2016, the trio of Bamaiyi MUSTAPHA (aka Dan Borno), Aminu ISA and Hassan SHEHU, members of a notorious kidnap gang operating around the Abuja-Kaduna axis, were arrested at Lafia, Nasarawa State.

“The gang had earlier kidnapped five Igbo women and collected the sum of N13m as ransom. They were subsequently arrested by the Service while planning a high profile kidnap in Abuja

“In another operation carried out same day at Tamburawa village along Kano-Zaria Expressway, Kano State, Alhassan MUSA and Ado Yusuf, members of a notorious kidnap/armed robbery syndicate operating from Falgore forest in Doguwa LGA, Kano State, were also apprehended. On 19th August, 2016, two (2) kidnappers operating in Zamfara and its environs were arrested

“They are Abdulrasheed IBRAHIM and Aliyu UMAR. The duo had been terrorizing residents of the area along with a kidnap group headed by Buhari General who is still at large

“Also, on 26th August, 2016, two (2) notorious kidnappers, armed robbers and assassins; Moses ACHIA and Fanen IGBETAR, were arrested at Kperlegba Village, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. 1 AK-47 rifle, 5 fully loaded AK-47 magazines, one hundred and fifty rounds of live ammunition and one pistol loaded with fifteen rounds of live ammunition were recovered from them. The syndicate had planned to kidnap a female business tycoon in Makurdi, Benue State

“On 3rd Sept, 2016, a kidnapping gang under the coordination of one Sunny ISAAC/late, which has been terrorizing residents in States of the South-East zone, was busted by the Service at Aba in Abia State. Prior to their arrest, the gang had masterminded series of kidnapping incidents in the State, including the abduction of one Uche IKONNE/f, an American citizen in the State

“Other members of the gang arrested by the Service include Nnaoma AMAK, Chiedozie EBERE, Bartholomew MICHEAL, Chinweotito INNOCENT and Celestine IKARANGWAN, while the following items were recovered on them during the time of arrest; the sum of N400,000.00, a Double-Barrel gun with two live ammunition, a Toyota-Corolla car, a Volkswagen Golf car, and the mobile cellphone of the IKONNE/f.

In another development, “the Service has arrested one Abbas Mohammed at Asokoro, Abuja. Subject was sending several threat messages to the Ukranian Ambassador to Nigeria. Preliminary investigation revealed that MOHAMMED was formerly employed by the embassy as a driver but he began threatening his former employer after losing his job arising from observed gross acts of insubordination from him to his employers

On the economic front, the Service “is currently intensifying action against high level fraudsters whose unwholesome activities is negatively affecting investors confidence with multiplier risk to genuine businesses nationwide

Accordingly, one Izuagie Mohammed was arrested in Benin City, Edo State on 24th August, 2016, for impersonating the Accountant General of the Federation. Mohammed had already defrauded unsuspecting members of the public posing as the Nigerian AGF on Facebook and promising them facilitation of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) empowerment loan, before he was apprehended by the Service

“Also on 28th August, 2016, Taiye ALADE and Ajoke Kolade were arrested by the Service at Fabian Hotel, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The duo had cloned the GSM number of the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (GMD NNPC), and were using it to defraud his close associates.

In addition,” Mike Ewugbara a known child trafficker was arrested at Okigwe, Imo State on 26th August, 2016. Three (3) kidnapped children were rescued from his hideout including one Miracle who was abducted in Benue State.

The Service while assuring all law abiding citizens and residents that it would not rest on its oars in its determination to ensure a safe environment for all to carry out their legitimate business called on members of the public to support its efforts by providing useful information to security agencies.