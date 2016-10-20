Blackmail: 23-yr-old holds married lover to ransom with nude video

A twenty three – year- old lady, simply identified as Jessica has narrated how she recorded a nude video of a married man to blackmail him.

The unidentified married man had reportedly taken the suspect to an unnamed hotel, where he reportedly had sex with her after a mutual agreement, when Jessica took his nude motion pictures.

Jessica, who was arrested by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) had stated that she did that just to raise money to treat her sister, whom she claimed had ovarian infection, but later changed her mind to buy an i-Phone.

The suspect had succeeded in blackmailing the unnamed victim to part with N185,000, but continued to pester the man for more.

Metro gathered that Jessica had told the police that she initially agreed to sleep with the married man for the money, but later saw a greater opportunity to make more money when the man exposed his body for her to record.

“The lady was actually staying with her boyfriend in Berger area of the state, but decided to have an affair with the man after the man promised to give her money, “a police source told Metro.

He continued “when they got to the hotel, the man had sex with her and walked to the bathroom to clean himself, unknown to him that Jessica was recording his nudity.”

The police source also said that “it was later that the girl sent her video to him and threatened to upload it on the internet if the man did not give her money.”

The suspect confessed to the crime, adding that she got involved with the man just to raise money for the treatment of her sister, who according to her has ovary infection, which had led to many miscarriages.

She, however, stated that she requested for more money when the initial money given to her by the man was not enough to buy an i-Phone.

She also claimed that she had no intention of uploading the video on the internet and that she only wanted to use it to raise money from the man.