Bishop Oyedepo urges leaders to be resilient, innovative

Bishop David Oyedepo, the founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church World Wide, on Saturday urged Nigerian leaders to imbibe the spirit of resilience and innovation in order to tackle the current challenges in the country.

The popular cleric, who is also the Chancellor of Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, spoke at the first edition of the David Oyedepo Leadership Symposium organised by the African Leadership Development Centre of the university.

The event, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, was held to celebrate Oyedepo’s 62nd birthday.

According to Oyedepo, the ability to recover from any set back will enable a good leader to deliver good dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

“Nigerian leaders need to be selfless and innovative through qualitative service delivery to the nation and this translates in touching the lives of the citizens.

“Life is far more than what a leader wants, but what you can give to the people,’’ he said.

Oyedepo, who stressed the need for leaders to have a “ panting heart,’’ however, enjoined Nigerians to take up responsibilities in their various environments as government could not provide all the amenities needed.

Also speaking, Mr Femi Taiwo, the Director of Eagles Hope Foundation, Ota, said it would take the collective efforts of both the private and public sectors in solving the numerous problems confronting the country.

Taiwo, who was the guest speaker, identified the challenges facing the country to include corruption, unemployment and insecurity.

“ For the nation to get out of the current challenges, we need purpose-driven and mission minded leaders, especially in community and in Nigeria as a whole.

“The nation needs a lot of community building initiatives that will bring individual and stakeholders together to achieve a selfless cause,’’ he said.