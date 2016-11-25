Big Brother Naija extends auditions to Abuja, PH

The search for Nigeria’s biggest reality talent just got bigger with the addition of Abuja and Port-Harcourt as audition venues.

Auditions for the Big Brother Naija reality competition will now also hold on the 26th and 27th of November at MultiChoice Nigeria office on Ademola Adetokunbo crescent, Maitama Abuja and at Hotel Presidential, 5141, Aba Road, GRA Phase II, Rumuagholu, Port-Harcourt.

Interested applicants must be over 21 years and have a valid Nigerian passport in order to be selected as part of the twelve housemates for the competition.

Winner of the Big Brother Naija will walk away with an amazing prize money of 25 million Naira and a brand new KIA Sorento car.

Africa Magic recently announced the return of the reality series 10 years after it was first introduced to Nigerians in 2006, which Katung Adwak won.

Big Brother Nigeria is a reality TV show based on the Big Brother TV series in which 12 contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a grand prize.

The first season of the reality series was a collaboration between Nigerian and South African production teams, and aired on DStv from March 5 to June 4, 2006.