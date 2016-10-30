Biafra: Igbo minister appeals to agitators to remain calm, says violence will not bring solution

MINISTER for foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has advised Biafra agitators to sheath their swords and follow constitutional means, saying violence will not make them realise their dream.

Onyeama who spoke to newsmen shortly after the meeting of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu at the weekend, said although it is a fundamental right for any person to seek self determination, but such person or group of persons should be rational and not emotional in pursing such an agenda.

According to the minister, Biafra agitators have their representatives in the National Assembly as well as states where they ought to have directed their grievances through, adding that they should examine the breakaway project critically.

“As it is, those leading the agitation are not speaking for Ndigbo as they do not have the mandate of Igbo race to do so. What they need to do is to embrace dialogue through their representatives at National Assembly and in their states rather than violence and provocations at all times.”

He also called on Nigerians, including southeast extraction, to keep supporting President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government, stressing that the administration has the capacity to tackle the present challenges facing the nation.

According to him, the administration had put necessary mechanism aimed at addressing the present economic recession confronting the country.

Earlier in his remarks, convener of the meeting and Enugu State chairman of the ruling party, Dr Ben Nwoye, assured the national leadership of the APC that the state chapter is highly committed in wrestling power from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), come 2019.

Dr Nwoye said existing political structures are being strengthened at all levels in the state, urging the party faithful to embrace peace so as to enthrone a better state in the next political dispensation.

He also appealed to Nigerians to exercise some patience with the present regime at the centre as it makes frantic efforts toward stabilising the dwindling Nigerian economy occasioned by some anti-human and economic policies of the past administration.

Present at the meeting were, the Special Adviser to President Buhari on judiciary Reforms, Barrister (Mrs) Juliet Ibekaku, Ambassador designate from the state, Major General Chris Eze, (Rtd), members of the state working committee, amongst others.

