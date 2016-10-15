Biafra: 52 Niger Delta groups meet in Enugu, threaten to join IPOB over Kanu’s detention

“Capitulation to the agenda would mean sentencing our progeny to a permanent status of serfs, everything is being done to rub in that we are not part of Nigeria. Buhari is deliberately pushing us out of Nigeria.”

The meeting which also had in attendance over a dozen groups from the Niger Delta insisted that the delay to redesign Nigeria to six regions is the source of 99% of the problems afflicting the nation today.

In a two point communique, the groups declared that six regional structure remains the only formula to salvage, and rebuild Nigeria, noting that those opposed to six regional structure were only working towards the eventual disintegration of the country.