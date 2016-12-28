B/Haram’s defeat to hasten economic recovery – APC chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Senator, Ifeanyi Araraume, has said that the liberation of Sambisa forest would propel economic recovery in the country.

He said the defeat signalled President Muhammadu Buhari’s accomplishment of a major electoral promise.

In a statement, Araraume said that the takeover of Sambisa forest symbolised a new dawn, which will now prepare the ground for economic recovery.

“Booming economic activities will result in new jobs and controlled inflation. Pain of recession will be gradually eased off and Nigerians will bountifully reap dividends of democracy,” he said.

The former federal lawmaker called on Nigerians to support the Federal Government as it focuses on economic recovery.

He stated that foreign and local investment would be attracted by more secured investment environment.

According to him, the 2017 budget currently has peaceful environment for implementation.

He said, “We must commend the officers, men and women of the armed forces for their gallantry. The Commander-in-Chief, President Buhari deserves accolades in this historical occasion.”

