logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Benue Muslims visit Ortom, decry neglect

September 14, 2016 / : johnson babajide-makurdi

The Muslim community in Benue State has decried neglect by the  Governor Samuel Ortom administration.

Speaking when they paid Sallah homage to the governor in Government House on Tuesday, the leader of the delegation, Alhaji Ibrahim Aliu, lamented that their support for the present administration has not yielded any fruits.

According to him, “we are part of this government. We all  supported  the present administration during the last election even at the expense of what the previous administration did for us.

“During the previous administration, we were given seven slots in the state executive council as special advisers and senior special assistants but for the past 16 months since the present administration assumed office, our people have not been considered for anything.”

Aliu explained that the Muslim community in the state should be treated as natives, stressing that, “our forebears were born here; they died and were buried here so,  we do not have anywhere to go, Benue is our home.

The deputy governor, Benson Abounu, who received the team on behalf of the governor, appreciated the community, who are mostly Hausa  for their support for the present administration and promised that the Ortom-led administration would integrate them into the system.

Top News




Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This NATURAL Solution. CLICK!

Lose 14kg in 3Weeks With NAFDAC APPROVED NATURAL Solution!. CLICK!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED! CLICK HERE!!!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News