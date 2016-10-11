_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/benefits-taking-lemon-water/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/benefits-taking-lemon-water/lemon-water/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/30608/"}}_ap_ufee
Benue killings: ECOWAS court adjourns case till Nov 9

October 11, 2016 Latest News

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has adjourned a case of alleged breach of human rights filed by Movement Against Fulani Occupation (MAFO) against the Federal Government till November 9.

The presiding judge, Justice Friday Nwoke, adjourned the case on Monday for hearing, following a motion on notice for an extension of time filed by the defendants.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Nwoke, however, declined the request for cost by the applicant.

Earlier, counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr Terence Vembe, did not oppose the motion of notice and requested for a cost of 500 thousand naira.

Joined in the suit are: Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, as first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth defendants respectively.

The suit was filed in April, on behalf of Reverend Father Solomon Mba, and 11 others, representing the victims of attacks by herdsmen in Benue.

The plaintiffs are asking for an order, directing the defendants to pay a compensation of N500 billion for unlawful violation of their rights.

