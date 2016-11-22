Benue deputy Speaker dumps PDP

THE leadership crisis rocking People Democratic Party (PDP) at the national level took his toll in Benue State House of Assembly as the deputy speaker, Mr James Okefe, decamped to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Okefe at the sitting of the house yesterday tendered his letter to dump the opposition PDP he had decided to dump PDP for APC.

The letter was read on the floor of the assembly by the speaker, Mr Terkinbir Iyanger, Okefe in the letter gave his reason for jettisoning PDP to the crisis in the party and its attendant division.

“Following the crisis rocking People Democratic Party (PDP) with its attendant division, which has trickled down to Benue State where we have two executive committee members, I have decided to dump the crisis ridden party and pitch tent with the ruling APC.”

Welcoming the new decampee, the majority leader of the house Hon Benjamin Adayin, assured him of blissful association in the new party.

The minority leader of the house, Hon Sule Audu, described the decampee as “a liability” to PDP, saying, “he had been a liability to us in PDP since he rode on PDP to the house he had never attended our party caucus meeting, we thank God for relieving us of the burden and wish APC good luck.”

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Mr Terkimbi Ikyange, vowed that the Open Grazing Prohibition Bill pending before the Assembly will be passed before the end of the year.

The bill, which is an executive one has passed through second reading and is awaiting public hearing.

Mr Ikyange said the little delay in passing the bill was to allow for public hearing, which will afford critical stakeholders the opportunity of making inputs due to its sensitivity.

He called for more commitment, dedication and timely sittings on the part of the Assembly if the Assembly is to clear the backlog of pending legislative matters before it.