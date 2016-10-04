_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/obasanjo-chairs-zero-hunger-initiative/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?attachment_id=29354","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/27896/","Acf":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/?acf=acf_add-banner"}}_ap_ufee

logo

    728x90-ad-1

Trending Now

Benin Crown Prince receives Obaseki

October 04, 2016 / : Banji Aluko - Benin City

· Demands improved welfare for prisoners

CROWN Prince of the Benin Kingdom, Prince Ehenede Erediauwa, on Tuesday, received the Edo State governor-elect, Godwin Obaseki, expressing joy that the September 28 election, was peaceful

The Crown Prince, who noted that due to the earlier tension prior to the election, “we all went down on our kneels to pray harder and honestly, our ancestors and God almighty, answered all we prayed, that He should give us a peaceful election and a governor that will keep food on the table of our people and respect the traditional institution.”

The Edo State governor-elect was joined at the Palace of the Crown Prince by Governor Adams Oshiomhole, his wife, Iara and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC),  to pay him a visit.

The Crown Prince, who commended Governor Oshiomhole for his ardent respect for the traditional institution, urged all the Benin chiefs to continue to pray for the outgoing governor and Obaseki, who he charged, to surpass Oshiomhole’s record.

“I thank God and our ancestors for hearing the fervent prayers we prayed before the election and for bringing out somebody that will uplift our people and respect the tradition.

“I will tell the governor -elect, ‘keep to your promises, keep your words, put food on the tables of our people, respect the traditional institution and ensure you build on what Oshiomhole, has done.

“The passion and respect Oshiomhole has for our tradition, is great. Oshiomhole is today a Benin son of the palace.

“He is one governor, who has catapulted the image of the Oba of Benin and our tradition to the highest level.”

Meanwhile, the plight of prison inmates has caught the attention of the Benin Crown, who has called for the improvement of the welfare of prison inmates in order to integrate them into the society.

The Edaiken N’Uselu, who will be crowned the Oba of Benin on  October 20,  said this on Tuesday, when he received the Edo State Comptroller of the Prison Service, Amadin Osayande, in his palace in Benin City

He said there had been concerns over the living condition of inmates both in the state and across the country.

He, therefore, urged the state controller to contribute his quota towards improving  the condition of the prison facilities in order to achieve the overall objective of reforming inmates after serving their respective prison terms.

In his remarks, Osayande, who was accompanied by the management staff of the command,  said that he was making his first official visit to the Edaiken palace.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
UROLOGY: Certified Cure For Prostate Enlargement, Prostatitis and Prostate Cancer!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
 This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN  Back! CLICK HERE!!!
Loading...

Top News

Latest News

SPONSORED:  How To Get FLAT Belly In Just 9 DAYS. CLICK HERE!

MY HUSBAND USED "THIS" AND LASTED 2HRS IN BED!. CLICK HERE!!!

Get 'Bigger' & Last 25Minutes+ In Bed With This Natural Solution. CLICK HERE!

REVEALED! 35 Businesses You Can Start Now With Little Or No Capital. CLICK HERE!

How I CURED HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE Using NATURAL HERB! Click Here!!!

The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership 2016:  The Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Prize for Leadership is instituted by the Ọbafẹmi Awolọwọ Foundation on the basis of one of the major recommendations of its Special Dialogue on “Transformational Leadership and Good Governance: Lessons from the Awolọwọ Example”, held in July 2011. Read More.

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Articles

logo

THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE OF NIGERIAN TRIBUNE SPORTS

fb like

WordPress maintenance mode

Crime & Court

Business News