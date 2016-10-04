Benin Crown Prince receives Obaseki

· Demands improved welfare for prisoners

CROWN Prince of the Benin Kingdom, Prince Ehenede Erediauwa, on Tuesday, received the Edo State governor-elect, Godwin Obaseki, expressing joy that the September 28 election, was peaceful

The Crown Prince, who noted that due to the earlier tension prior to the election, “we all went down on our kneels to pray harder and honestly, our ancestors and God almighty, answered all we prayed, that He should give us a peaceful election and a governor that will keep food on the table of our people and respect the traditional institution.”

The Edo State governor-elect was joined at the Palace of the Crown Prince by Governor Adams Oshiomhole, his wife, Iara and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pay him a visit.

The Crown Prince, who commended Governor Oshiomhole for his ardent respect for the traditional institution, urged all the Benin chiefs to continue to pray for the outgoing governor and Obaseki, who he charged, to surpass Oshiomhole’s record.

“I thank God and our ancestors for hearing the fervent prayers we prayed before the election and for bringing out somebody that will uplift our people and respect the tradition.

“I will tell the governor -elect, ‘keep to your promises, keep your words, put food on the tables of our people, respect the traditional institution and ensure you build on what Oshiomhole, has done.

“The passion and respect Oshiomhole has for our tradition, is great. Oshiomhole is today a Benin son of the palace.

“He is one governor, who has catapulted the image of the Oba of Benin and our tradition to the highest level.”

Meanwhile, the plight of prison inmates has caught the attention of the Benin Crown, who has called for the improvement of the welfare of prison inmates in order to integrate them into the society.

The Edaiken N’Uselu, who will be crowned the Oba of Benin on October 20, said this on Tuesday, when he received the Edo State Comptroller of the Prison Service, Amadin Osayande, in his palace in Benin City

He said there had been concerns over the living condition of inmates both in the state and across the country.

He, therefore, urged the state controller to contribute his quota towards improving the condition of the prison facilities in order to achieve the overall objective of reforming inmates after serving their respective prison terms.

In his remarks, Osayande, who was accompanied by the management staff of the command, said that he was making his first official visit to the Edaiken palace.