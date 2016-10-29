Benin arrests prominent politician over cocaine seizure

AUTHORITIES in Benin Republic have arrested a prominent businessman and politician, Sebastien Ajavon in connection with a seized 18 kilogrammes of cocaine.

The cocaine was found in a shipping container on Thursday at the port of Cotonou, the commercial capital.

The head of the country’s maritime military police, Boris Tchilao said the shipment belongs to Ajavon, who was a former presidential candidate, in the country’s last election.

Ajavon has denied the allegation, saying it was politically motivated, designed to harm him and his business.

Benin and some other West African countries have gained the notoriety for about a decade of being a major transit point for cocaine grown in Latin America on its way to Europe.

Last year August, eagle-eyed South African police at OR Tambo International Airport in Gauteng seized 143kg of cocaine with a street value of about R50-million, the SA Police Service (SAPS). The cargo was destined for Benin.

The seizure was one of the largest drug recoveries by the authorities at South Africa’s ports of entry.

The drugs were hidden in 147 hair product bottles.

The cocaine consignment had arrived from Brazil.