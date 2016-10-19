Bello awards contract to install electricity in former Kogi gov’s village

The Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has awarded contract for the reconnection of Abejukolo township, headquarters of Omala Local Government Council, nine years after it was disconnected.

Abejukolo, the home country of former Governor Ibrahim Idris, who governed the state between 2003 and 2011, had been without electricity for nine years.

The governor, who was irked by the unfortunate situation facing Omala, due to the blackout over nine years ago, immediately mobilised contractors to site to enable the people of the area enjoy electricity.

In his remarks, while receiving the project engineers, the Administrator of Omala Local Government, Honourable Ibrahim Yakubu Aboh, expressed delight and praised the sincere leadership style of the governor.

The council boss said, “The change we seek is here. It’s obvious that the new direction mantra of Alhaji Yahaya Bello is real. Let’s support the governor and his new direction team to move our dear state higher.”

“We have presented some pressing needs like Abejukolo township road, the return of commercial bank to Abejukolo and electricity before the governor and he has assured us that they will be tackled head on to give relieve to the people.

He commended the governor’s gesture for promising to use his personal money to fund the project without waiting for government allocation.

The Administrator said the governor had displayed unique love for Omala people by considering the rehabilitation of the township road ahead of the contract probe, with Abejukolo township as one of the failed contracts.

Also speaking on the occasion, Special Adviser to the governor on Energy and Mineral Resources, Honourable Otayitie Emenefo said, “We are here to ascertain the extent of damage and come up with the estimated cost needed to carry out the project and forward same to his Excellency for release of fund and for implementation to commence immediately.”

Other members of the Technical committee who were on ground for the assessment are Mr A. A. Yusuf, an engineer and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of works; Isah Abdulraman, regional Manager, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company(AEDC); Mr Oluseyi Henry Omotoso, Power Tech consultant; Mr Bilkis, Consultant, Design Age consult and Ismaila I. Maji, AEDC service Manager, Abejukolo.