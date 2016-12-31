He beats me and has no respect for my parents —Wife

A woman who has been married for 15 years has dragged her husband before an Oja’ba/Mapo Grade ‘C’ customary court, sitting at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State, because he fights her,lacks care for the children and disrespects his in-laws.

Rukayat Oyeniran told the court that, “My husband has packed out of the house since September 2015. I want this court to separate us and also order him to be taking care of the children. There is no more love between us. That is all I can say.”

Taken aback by his wife’s accusations, the defendant, Sarafadeen Oyewole, asked his wife if truly he has not been taking care of his family and the wife answered him ‘yes.’

Sarafadeen told the court that he agreed with the divorce suit, yet his wife should not be seen as a saint.

“My wife is not responsible. She comes home late, so I take care of the children. It is true I packed out of the house and rented another apartment but for the intervention of people, we lived together in that new apartment until August this year before I left her personally. I’m also fed up with her.”