He beats me always, sends me to my father’s house —Wife

A fashion designer, Aishat Abdulraheem, has urged an Ilorin Area Court in Kwara State to end her one-year-old marriage to her husband, Abubakar, alleging maltreatment.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Aishat, a mother of one, complained that her husband often beats her.

“I want to divorce my husband for maltreatment. He beats me every time we had a misunderstanding and he sent me back to my father’s house.

“I want the court to save me from further embarrassment,” she said.

Her husband was, however, absent in court to respond to the allegations.

The presiding judge, Mr AbdulQuadir Ibrahim, adjourned till November 1 for further hearing on the case to allow the court to summon the respondent again.