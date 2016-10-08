_ap_ufes{"success":true,"siteUrl":"tribuneonlineng.com","urls":{"Home":"http://tribuneonlineng.com","Category":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/category/a-healthy-heart/","Archive":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/2016/10/","Post":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/alleged-attempt-abduct-judge-i-rough-handled-police-dss-operatives-wike/","Page":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/disclamer/","Attachment":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/1500-train-passengers-stranded-ibadan/img_1697/","Nav_menu_item":"http://tribuneonlineng.com/29731/"}}_ap_ufee
Trending Now

He beats me always, sends me to my father’s house —Wife

October 8, 2016 Metro

A fashion designer, Aishat Abdulraheem, has urged an Ilorin Area Court in Kwara State to end her one-year-old marriage to her husband, Abubakar, alleging maltreatment.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Aishat, a mother of one, complained that her husband often beats her.

“I want to divorce my husband for maltreatment. He beats me every time we had a misunderstanding and he sent me back to my father’s house.

“I want the court to save me from further embarrassment,” she said.

Her husband was, however, absent in court to respond to the allegations.

The presiding judge, Mr AbdulQuadir Ibrahim, adjourned till November 1 for further hearing on the case to allow the court to summon the respondent again.

REVEALLED! The Amazing 3-in-1 SOLUTION That Will Make You SATISFY Your WOMAN In BED... And Last AN HOUR Plus. CLICK Here For DETAILED INFO!
How A YORUBA BOY Earns Over N300,000 MONTHLY Working 2hrs Online Daily. CLICK HERE!
Click Here To See How I Permanently SOLVED My Premature Ejaculation And Also ENHANCED My Sex Performance Using A NATURAL Method With NO SIDE EFFECTS!
Discover Amazing 2-in-1 Teeth Whitening Solution That Will Make Your Brown Teeth Brighter And Whiter Like WOOL Within 2-3 days. CLICK HERE!
This Is What I Did To Have MY WOMAN Back! CLICK HERE!!!

Copyright © 2016 | Tribune Online