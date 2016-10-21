BBOG: Buhari’s daughter rejects infringement allegations

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari’s daughter, Hajiya Hadiza Buhari Bello, has refuted allegations of franchise infringement by the Bring Back Our Girls group, led by a former Education Minister, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili.

Buhari Bello, the President of the Africa Support and Empowerment Initiative (AFRISEI), a Non-Governmental Organisation, said she does not need the permission of any group to carry out charitable causes.

In a statement she jointly signed with the secretary, Don Uche she said their organisation is a responsible body that would never engage in illegal activities by stealing someone else’s franchise.

Bello noted that contrary to Dr. Ezekwesili’s allegation, her organisation did not need to lean on the BBOG to be of service to the Chibok Girls and therefore had no reason to steal anything from BBOG or use its name to achieve any advantage.

According to her, the Africa Support and Empowerment Initiative has its own defined objectives and that it didn’t need to steal anybody’s ideas to operate in line with its own objectives.

The statement further explained that their organisation is duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and issued certificate of incorporation on 14th July, 2016.

While praising the activities of the BBOG to raise and sustain awareness about the plight of the kidnapped Chibok schoolgirls, the President’s daughter said that their organisation had broader objectives beyond the Chibok girls.

They said though the Chibok girls are within the priority of their organisation, its commitments to humanitarian causes didn’t end with Chibok schoolgirls. “Given the size of the problem at hand, the more organisations we have assisting Chibok and other devastated communities, the better for the country,” added the statement.

Hadiza Buhari and Don Uche added that as a charitable organisation, AFRISEI is committed to empowering the youth and the less privileged in the area of job creation and skill acquisition.

It is also committed to supporting the education of the under privileged students, giving material support to the downtrodden the internally displaced persons.