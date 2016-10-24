Bayelsa govt to evict 2012 flood victims from camp

Bayelsa government on Sunday has said that it will evict victims of the 2012 flood still remaining in the Bishop Dimeari Grammar School, (BDGS) Yenagoa camp, by Monday.

Hundreds of victims of the 2012 flood disaster that affected the state have been taking refuge in the school premises since 2012 and refused to vacate the school when the flood receded.

The threat is contained in a statement issued by Deacon Markson Fefegha, Bayelsa Commissioner for Education.

The statement called on the staff and students of BDGS to commence movement to its original site in Yenagoa Local Government Area as directed by government by October 24, 2016.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the original BDGS is currently being occupied by Law Faculty of the state owned Niger Delta University (NDU) and some residents that are yet to vacate the premises.

The state government blamed the delay in the movement of the school to its original site on the activities of illegal occupants.

“All illegal occupants of buildings in the premises of BDGS, Yenagoa, are by this statement advised to vacate the premises on or before Sunday, 23rd of October, 2016.

“The State Ministry of Education has served enough notice and delayed the return of the school, on sympathy grounds.

“However, the government shall be compelled to invite the law enforcement agencies to effect the arrest and prosecution of all illegal occupants that will be found from Monday, 24th of October, 2016.

“The general public and especially staff and students of BDGS should please take note and comply,” the statement read in part.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the NDU, Mr Ingezi Idon, told NAN that the eviction order did not affect the Law Faculty of the University.

“The eviction order does not affect the Faculty of Law, rather it affects illegal occupants that occupied the premises during the 2012 flood of the premises,” he said.