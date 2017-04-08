Bayelsa Govt access N30bn loan to complete projects

Determined not to leave abandoned projects for the next government, the Governor Seriake Dickson-led Restoration Government, has concluded arrangement to secure N20bn loan towards completion and to embark on new ones that would stimulate the state economy and life of the people.

The Government spoke through the State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Barrister Lawrence Ewrudjakpor at the executive chamber of government house, yenagoa.

He disabused the mind of the people that loan approved by the state assembly was not for waste nor frivolous spending, pointing that it will fund four bedroom duplex estate targeted to accommodate oil expatriate against the backdrop of the directive that oil multinational companies should relocate to the Niger Delta.

Ewrudjakpor submitted that another 520 housing unit to bridge the accommodation gap for civil servants and resident would built at the Ayama, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

Continuing, he pointed the loans would also be deployed to complete the Isaac Boro expressway that is 70 percent completed, as well as the 25 constituencies boarding schools, and to beautify the Ijaw academy, with an overall intention to improve and upgrade education standard in

the state.

He noted that the Onpa axis bridge would be completed to enable development spread to that part of the state, even as he regretted that upland in the areas would have developed by because the bridge then was not completed, but assured and gave eight months duration for the completion of the link bridge.

The Commissioner explained that though commuters have started plying the Ogbia/Nembe road, he stressed that finishing on the pedestrian work would be completed, as well as the completion of construction work towards the completion of the Sagbama/Ekeremor road in the

western senatorial district of the state.

Also, the State Commissioner for Education, Deacon Markson Fefegha explained that the Education Development Trust Fund bill passed by the state assembly signed into law, was geared to ensure funding does not limit parents from providing the education at the highest level to

their children.

Fefegha averred that the education tax would cut across all strata of the state, both civil servants, government appointees and private individual would contribute to the scheme, adding that that ratio would be progressive based on earnings in the state.

He noted that government is the biggest contributor to the scheme with N12bn monthly, while assuring that the N30bn loan would support government education scholarship programme locally and international and estimated N2.3bn for the completion of the 25 constituencies’

boarding schools in the state.

Fefgeha enjoined the people to support the education development trust fund, to enable Dickson Restoration government revive the comatose state it met at inception in 2012.

In his remark, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Honourable Jonathan Obuebite explained that prototype of the state education tax was responsible for high level manpower in the south western state of the country.

He pointed that government those not want future generation to grow and see militancy as profession, therefore the tax would take the burden of education off parents, while government bares the larger burden.

To this end, he noted that feeding, uniforms, shoes and instructional materials would be provided to boarders by the state government, even as he pointed that in no distant time Bayelsans would provide evidence of education tax payment to access government facilities.