Bayelsa eyes N20bn loan to complete projects

Bayelsa State has concluded arrangements to secure a N20bn loan to complete ongoing projects and embark on new projects.

The government spoke through the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Lawrence Ewrudjakpor, at the government house, Yenagoa.

It stated that the loan, which was approved by the state assembly, was not for frivolous spending, noting that it would fund a four-bedroom duplex estate targeted to accommodate oil expatriates, against the backdrop of the directive that oil multinational companies should relocate to the Niger Delta.

It submitted that another 520 housing units to bridge the accommodation gap for civil servants and residents would be built at Ayama, in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state.

Among other projects, the loan will be deployed to complete the Isaac Boro expressway, the 25 constituencies’ boarding schools, and to beautify the Ijaw academy, with the overall intention to improve and upgrade education standard in the state.