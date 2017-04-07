Bayelsa deputy gov declares N7.9bn as state balance

The Bayelsa state deputy governor, Rear Admiral Gboribiogha John Jonah has declared that the state government has a total balance of N7.9bn after all deduction and payment of both civil servants and political appointees’ salaries in February.

This, Jonah said while briefing journalists at February edition of the monthly transparency briefing held in government house, Yenagoa. He said the gross inflow for the month of February stands at N10.5bn, while net inflow figure is N9.1bn, and that total deduction stands at N1.4bn.

The Deputy Governor pointed that civil servant salaries gulp N3.7bn, while political appointees’ salaries accessed N211m respectively. Jonah explained that the state balance was encouraging because of the budget support and the refund from the Paris club, though he expressed worries over the fluctuation of the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Accordingly, he said further that government target was to ensure that IGR hit over N1bn, adding that while funds from the federation account cannot be determined. If the state IGR shore up it would support the government development efforts.

To this end, he called on the people of the state to shun the habit of evading tax payment; stressing prompt payment of taxes would help in the provision of basic social amenities and infrastructures in the state.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Education, Deacon Markson Fefegha said the Education Development Trust Fund was signed into law to actualize the state of emergency declared in 2012 to upgrade facilities and revive the comatose system government met when it came on board.

He pointed that both civil servants, political appointees among other stakeholders would henceforth show certificate of education tax before accessing public facilities as proof that they are contributing to the development of education.

Fefegha said N2.3bn is needed for the completion of 25 constituency schools, and that the government make a monthly contribution to education funds, while beneficiaries could access the facilities from primary to university level and pay back when they secure employment after schooling.