Bauchi govt seeks EFCC’s intervention to recover N6.577bn

IN order to ensure compliance with the positions adopted by the White Paper Drafting Committee on the report of a committee set up by the state government to investigate activities of some ministries, departments and agencies, the Bauchi State Executive Council had decided to involve the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to recover over N6,577,703,420.07 from some past officer holders.

The council took the decision to refer the matter to the anti-corruption commission at a special meeting held last week, resolving to take all necessary measures with a view to ensuring that those involved in misappropriation of state resources were brought to book.

The Governor Muhammed Abddullahi Abubakar administration had set up a committee under the chairmanship of Commodore Ahmed Tijjani Baba (retd) to investigate activities of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ministry of Local Government Affairs, the Bauchi State Orphan and Vulnerable Children Agency and the N2 billion Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) loan to small and medium scale enterprises.